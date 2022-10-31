 Skip to content

Cube Mission update for 31 October 2022

Updates regarding the 16:10 display ratio and other minor updates

Share · View all patches · Build 9839981 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes to the HUD and menu buttons to display well on the Steam Deck an other 16:10 ratio screens.

Loading screen removed.

More vsync options added.

Changed files in this update

Cube Mission Ubuntu Depot 1008742
