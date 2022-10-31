- Collider of the large hall was changed.
- Unintentional building of items on already placed items is avoided from now on.
- Fixed a bug with the windows in the store.
- Added multi-monitor selection.
- The collider of the table was changed.
- Fixed minor bugs.
Medicinal Herbs - Cannabis Grow Simulator update for 31 October 2022
Update 0.17.15
