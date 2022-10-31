Some small accumulated tweaks

In Ravefen, the message near the exit has been reworded to 'Have I found a Bow and a Shield here in Ravenfen?' The previous message could be a bit confusing.

The spider-spawners in Granite Gash has reduced health and a bit slower moving speed.

The jumping spiders in Forest path had an issue, which could make them spin or jerk.

It was caused by some of them having a rotation in the x and y axis, while movement was restricted for the same axis during movement.

The big trapdoor spider in Granite Gash has been health-nerfed by a little value.