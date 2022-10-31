 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Northern Journey update for 31 October 2022

Some small accumulated tweaks

Share · View all patches · Build 9839868 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In Ravefen, the message near the exit has been reworded to 'Have I found a Bow and a Shield here in Ravenfen?' The previous message could be a bit confusing.

The spider-spawners in Granite Gash has reduced health and a bit slower moving speed.

The jumping spiders in Forest path had an issue, which could make them spin or jerk.
It was caused by some of them having a rotation in the x and y axis, while movement was restricted for the same axis during movement.

The big trapdoor spider in Granite Gash has been health-nerfed by a little value.

Changed files in this update

Northern journey – depot Depot 1639791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link