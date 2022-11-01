 Skip to content

Ozymandias update for 1 November 2022

Balance tweaks, deep sea art, lots of fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9839775 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.0.3.6

  • First pass deep sea art added to maps, polish/fixes to follow.
  • Increased wealth amounts required to complete Hanging Gardens wonder.
  • Slightly increased population amounts required to complete Pyramids wonder.
  • Added and removed some opportunities from the list of backups for better late game opportunity choices.
  • You can no longer pay for a unit and not get it, if you put it in an invalid terrain type.
  • Clicking on a fleet when moving an army or vice versa will no longer highlight the wrong set of possible destination tiles.
  • Fixed some usernames appearing incorrectly in some languages.
  • Fixed erroneous difficulty tooltip on wealth panel during multiplayer.
  • Fixed rare issue with Battering Ram and Triremes not triggering correctly.
  • Fixed Epic March and Odyssean Voyage not triggering if you spent exactly the target food amount.
  • Fixed an incorrect terrain tile near Harappans on Asia.
  • Removed redundant AI log keyboard shortcut from Settings.
  • Minor text and localisation improvements.
  • Players should be more consistently shown as online in multiplayer via the yellow icon on their empire portrait.
  • Fixed a bug where the player with least treasure wouldn't get priority when picking empires.
  • Added more checks to ensure players are playing on the correct game version in multiplayer.
    The final 3 changes will arrive with a server update in ~7 hours so there will be a short outage then. For people with long-running async games, there is a new branch in Steam v1.0.2.x-multiplayer-compatibility, which lets you play on the previous game version, so you can finish these games.

Changed files in this update

