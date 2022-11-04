- Added dead zone to controller input, to resolve an issue that the camera sometimes got stuck in rotation mode even when joysticks released
- Resolved bug that would cause constant camera movement for some players. Background: To support the Steam Deck, the game was simultaneously accepting keyboard and gamepad input. But this caused the game to interpret noisy data from peripheral devices to force the game into controller mode even when player was intending to play the game in desktop mode. Now, the game only allows gamepad inputs if the player actively switches into it by pressing the OK, Cancel, or Start buttons on the gamepad. Note that on the Steam Deck, simultaneous inputs are still allowed.
- When using controller, or steam deck, player zoom is additive with camera elevation zoom. This allows players to map the extra back-facing buttons to Scroll Wheel Up or Down, which then allows them to control the zoom even when using joystick camera control. Note that the default controller configuration was updated to include this mapping, but players with a custom or existing configuration may need to update this manually.
Factory Town update for 4 November 2022
2.1.1 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
