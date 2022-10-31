 Skip to content

Fidget Spinner RPG update for 31 October 2022

Early Access V1.1.13 Bugfix Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9839497

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V1.1.13 is out now with the following bugfixes:

  • You should no longer get an "inventory full" error in certain cases when receiving a stackable item with a stack size greater than the max stack size of 250.
  • Added error checking incase the system settings or save files get corrupted or incorrectly modified... The game should no longer get stuck in a broken state if it has an issue with these files.
  • The setting for toggling RPM floating text is now appropriately applied when the game is launched.
  • Fixed a potential number overflow error in relation to journey step highest RPM progress that could result in a stuck cast bar when casting a spin ability in some cases.

Changed files in this update

