Crown of Pain update for 31 October 2022

Crown of Pain - Patch 0.10 has been released!

0.10 - Release

Content

  • New character "Hope" (Healer)
  • New character "Elric" (Mage)
  • Revamped levels first page
  • Added 20 new levels with 2 bosses.
  • Added 2 new bosses to the first part of the map.

General

  • Existing characters has been tweaked with damage, skills and skill variations.
  • Empty matches now gives faith (currency) for non-primary ability actions to help with early game.
  • Added indicator ui to show how much faith is added per kill or empty match.
  • Added multiple fixes for tooltips and overall improved tooltips information to reflect accurate information.
  • Uncounted number of QoL improvements including UI fixes & other.

Future plans

Similar with making combat much more consistent in the previous update, we plan to look into adjusting the balance and the scaling of enemy strength and character abilities.
This means that the primary focus will be around adding variation and different micro mechanics in the game rather than adding additional characters, lore etc (this will come later)

HALLOWEEN CAVE

For limited time special halloween cave level has been added to the game with end-game boss "Pumpking".

Thank you so much for your time and let us know if any issues come up!

Best,
Elizabete, Jagit Games and Coldwild Games crew

