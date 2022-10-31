 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sky Captain's Return update for 31 October 2022

Live on Twitch!

Share · View all patches · Build 9839046 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are now live on twitch, streaming Sky Captain's Return in a multiplayer match.
Take a look and get to know the game.

No commentary!

Now Live!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1991341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link