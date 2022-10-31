Updated Staff Signing Page
Added staff signing to media
Configurable Spread Setting
Fixed logo on free agent/draft player form
Removes force retired players from free agency
Draft Day Sports: Pro Football 2023 update for 31 October 2022
Version 7.0.1
Updated Staff Signing Page
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update