Draft Day Sports: Pro Football 2023 update for 31 October 2022

Version 7.0.1

Build 9838715

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated Staff Signing Page
Added staff signing to media
Configurable Spread Setting
Fixed logo on free agent/draft player form
Removes force retired players from free agency

Changed files in this update

Depot 2163801
