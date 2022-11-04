 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PlateUp! update for 4 November 2022

Tweaks Patch 3

Share · View all patches · Build 9838673 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Huge layouts are now unlockable like other layouts
  • Adjusted the simple cloth table visual to be more distinct to the fancy cloth table
  • Automatically set game language based on Steam language settings when starting for the first time

Changed files in this update

Depot 1599601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link