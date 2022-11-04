- Huge layouts are now unlockable like other layouts
- Adjusted the simple cloth table visual to be more distinct to the fancy cloth table
- Automatically set game language based on Steam language settings when starting for the first time
PlateUp! update for 4 November 2022
Tweaks Patch 3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update