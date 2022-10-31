 Skip to content

Out of Ore update for 31 October 2022

Hotfix 0.01 [Dirt]

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix that fixes the issue of dissapearing dirt in dump beds etc.
Also incresed the total amount of dirt avalible.

Best Regards
Christian

