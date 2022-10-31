Hotfix 0.01 [Dirt]

Hotfix that fixes the issue of dissapearing dirt in dump beds etc.
Also incresed the total amount of dirt avalible.
Best Regards
Christian
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hotfix that fixes the issue of dissapearing dirt in dump beds etc.
Also incresed the total amount of dirt avalible.
Best Regards
Christian
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update