Patch 0.5.2 is live!
- Fix: Not being able to select the Doctors building when they are on top of plazas.
- Fix: Wrong sector icon in transporter panel
- The birth rate has been adjusted to avoid high spikes just after the arrival of new immigrants.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Patch 0.5.2 is live!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update