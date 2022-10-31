 Skip to content

Sumerians update for 31 October 2022

Patch 0.5.2

Patch 0.5.2

Build 9838599

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 0.5.2 is live!

  • Fix: Not being able to select the Doctors building when they are on top of plazas.
  • Fix: Wrong sector icon in transporter panel
  • The birth rate has been adjusted to avoid high spikes just after the arrival of new immigrants.

