Setback update for 31 October 2022

Halloween Patch #2

Build 9838484

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added player nametags
  • Spectators now use input settings
  • Fixed Safe Zone infographic pretending to be Bomb Tag
  • Fixed "Welcome" achievement not unlocking

