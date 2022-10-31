- Added player nametags
- Spectators now use input settings
- Fixed Safe Zone infographic pretending to be Bomb Tag
- Fixed "Welcome" achievement not unlocking
Setback update for 31 October 2022
Halloween Patch #2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
