- Some fixes on maps
- Timmy doesn't spawn during the hunt anymore
- Lobby loading has been accelerated
- The physics of characters is temporarily disabled (we are preparing a solution to leave it, but we need to find out if it is valid in current problems for some users)
- The CPU load is reduced
- The resolution of the textures of the characters is tied to the texture resolution settings
Ghost Exile update for 31 October 2022
Update 1.1.1.0c
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
GhostExile Content Depot 1807081
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update