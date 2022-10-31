 Skip to content

Ghost Exile update for 31 October 2022

Update 1.1.1.0c

31 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Some fixes on maps
  • Timmy doesn't spawn during the hunt anymore
  • Lobby loading has been accelerated
  • The physics of characters is temporarily disabled (we are preparing a solution to leave it, but we need to find out if it is valid in current problems for some users)
  • The CPU load is reduced
  • The resolution of the textures of the characters is tied to the texture resolution settings

