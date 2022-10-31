- Removed the "Minimum Target F.P.S." feature because it was causing game speed to fluctuate unintentionally.
- Fixed an issue that could cause framerate to "death spiral" when the game was unable run as fast as the desired game speed.
Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 31 October 2022
Beta Update 0.20.10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Cosmoteer Core Depot 799601
- Loading history…
Cosmoteer x86 Depot 799602
- Loading history…
Cosmoteer x64 Depot 799603
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update