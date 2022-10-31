 Skip to content

Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 31 October 2022

Beta Update 0.20.10

Share · View all patches · Build 9838355 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Removed the "Minimum Target F.P.S." feature because it was causing game speed to fluctuate unintentionally.
  • Fixed an issue that could cause framerate to "death spiral" when the game was unable run as fast as the desired game speed.

