Bone's Cafe update for 31 October 2022

Version 1.0.3 Pumpkin Patch Notes

Fixed Get 3 skulls on all challenges achievement
Optimized some laggyness when running a big maps with lots of minions
Fixed a bug to where the wrong shop item description would display
Fixed a bug to where a chef skele would not work on the 5 skull cafe far west edge
Fixed a layering issue with the money back and buy item text on the store page
added special Halloween surprise

