Update 2022.1: Patch 12

There is a new patch available for 2022.1. It fixes some of the most common issues reported so far. Changelog:
Localisation:
- Portuguese localisation update by AlexShuma.
- Russian localistion update by Hard.
World simulation:
- Fix: Fixed an issue due to which ships could be loaded close to the player's u-boat, rather than beyond the sight range.
- Fix: Ships could spawn on land, if their group was moving close to the coast. This issue could also sometimes affect Royal Oak in Scapa Flow assignment.
- Fix: In rare case, warships could start to follow player for a very long time on the map, even though they didn't had the means to detect him anymore.
Ports:
- Fix: Disappearing objects in La Rochelle submarine pens with certain positions of camera.
- Aesthetical fixes to La Rochelle, La Spezia, Vigo, Bergen and Wilhelmshaven.
Crew:
- When officers end their schedule and free sailors, an attempt is now made to assign those sailors to other officers that continue to work.
- Torpedo maintenace is now twice as fatiguing to do.
User interface:
- Fix: Officer selection panel could appear on the screen after leaving manual mode of some devices, even though the officer wasn't selected.
- Fix: The sound effect played after selecting an officer was often also played when views were switched, which was intended.
- Fix: Pressing escape wasn't closing campaign objective details screen.
- Fix: Radio messages encoded with foreight ciphers like Typex were appearing in their decoded form when they were opened using the radio manual mode view, despite that they weren't readable in the journal.
- Fix: Removed a warning about early research from a completed task summary in HQ.
Graphics:
- Fix: Ship name wasn't readable on C3 merchant ships.
- Fix: Sailor could appear in lying position for some time when he was selected for an external mission.
Missions:
- Fix (regression of 2022.1 Patch 11): Tutorial #2 wasn't progressing after plotting a return route to the port at the end of the mission.
Technical:
- Important fixes and improvements to pathfinding on the map.
