- Changed graphics settings to better fit different tiers. Ultra is now even smoother and low is lower !
- Changed few buttons for better clarity. (From back to cancel and such...)
- Ghosts animations are now synced.
Survive The Troll update for 31 October 2022
Survive the Troll - Minor Update 1.02.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update