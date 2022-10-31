 Skip to content

Survive The Troll update for 31 October 2022

Survive the Troll - Minor Update 1.02.1

  • Changed graphics settings to better fit different tiers. Ultra is now even smoother and low is lower !
  • Changed few buttons for better clarity. (From back to cancel and such...)
  • Ghosts animations are now synced.

