DreamScapes Dimensions update for 31 October 2022

v0.136a

Build 9837503 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed farmers wife animal meat collection quest
  2. Fixed some character creation appearance issues
  3. Fixed description of light armour set 4

Changed files in this update

DreamScapes Dimensions MMORPG Depot Depot 1503445
  • Loading history…
