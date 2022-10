Share · View all patches · Build 9837443 · Last edited 31 October 2022 – 13:39:23 UTC by Wendy

The age of sail has arrived! Build your fleet of sloops, to Ships of the line! Complete new missions, and fight it out in new battle fields!

The following has been added.

Sloop

Ketch



Brig

Bauack

Bargue

Galleon

Frigate

Man Of War

Ship Of The Line

Over 10 new music tracks.

3 new missions.

3 new battle maps.

Different islands.

I hope you all enjoy this update to Epic Naval Battle Simulator!