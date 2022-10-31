 Skip to content

EpicSurvivors update for 31 October 2022

Patch 0.0.1

Patch 0.0.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Halloween Update

1.Add a new Free map
2.Add new monsters
Attention it's a little bit hard map

If you have any cool ideas or suggestions.
Changed files in this update

