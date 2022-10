Share · View all patches · Build 9836847 · Last edited 31 October 2022 – 12:39:08 UTC by Wendy

Hey all, this is a minor patch to fix the bug where players appeared to be stuck in the corner of the map.

I'll be working on custom lobby enhancements next:

Custom max loadout power

Sliders for movement speed, gravity, player health, block health

Ability to run maps from the workshop

Let us know what other things you'd like to be able to control in custom lobbies!