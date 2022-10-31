 Skip to content

Pixelmancer update for 31 October 2022

IMPORTANT PLEASE READ - Regarding your save progress

If you have already been playing the game after 17th October (Patch 0.44) then you can ignore this entire post

What's Going on?

  • If you haven't logged into the game since 17th October (Patch 0.44) then you will lose your save progress after 26th November

Why?

  • Patch 0.44 introduced a new save system which works far better than the old for many reasons including speed, low file size and performance. However the old save system is still in the codes and causes issues with loading times. The reason the old save system is still in the codes is because if you login after patch 0.44 then your old save system gets converted to the new save system

What do I need to do?

  • Make sure you have launched the game at least once after patch 0.44 (Between 17th October and 25th November) and just quickly go to settings or upgrade menu and go back to the main menu to ensure the auto save function has kicked in for the new save system

