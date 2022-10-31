Bug fix + balancing - v0.0.37

- Crash during play fixed (related to the new basebuilding feature).
- Made first 2 levels have brighter terrain. (from player feedback)
- Changed Properties of towers to be more distinctive.
- Increased mining speed + more affected by other towers in the stack.
- Dropped the 4th resource (for now)
- increased RadarTower sight range (based on stack height)
