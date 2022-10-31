 Skip to content

Unoffensible Playtest update for 31 October 2022

Bug fix + balancing - v0.0.37

Share · View all patches · Build 9836692 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Crash during play fixed (related to the new basebuilding feature).
  • Made first 2 levels have brighter terrain. (from player feedback)
  • Changed Properties of towers to be more distinctive.
  • Increased mining speed + more affected by other towers in the stack.
  • Dropped the 4th resource (for now)
  • increased RadarTower sight range (based on stack height)

