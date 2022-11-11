Today we celebrate the exciting history of aviation with the release of the Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition, the most advanced version of this beloved franchise yet. Among the many features included in this update is a true-to-life airliner, the Airbus A310-300, rendered with stunning accuracy.

The 40th Anniversary Edition also features, for the first time since the platform’s 2006 release, helicopters and gliders that perform with amazing life-like realism. We’re also introducing seven renowned historical aircraft: the 1903 Wright Flyer, the 1915 Curtiss JN-4 Jenny, the 1927 Ryan NYP Spirit of St. Louis, the 1935 Douglas DC-3, the beautiful 1937 Grumman G-21 Goose, the 1947 Havilland DHC-2 Beaver, and the famous 1947 Hughes H-4 Hercules “Spruce Goose,” the largest seaplane and wooden aircraft ever built.

We have also added four classic airports, including the Meigs Field in Chicago, a traditional home airport for the Microsoft Flight Simulator franchise.

It is an incredibly exciting update celebrating aviation history, introducing significant technical advancements in flight dynamics and simulation and featuring two new types of aircraft (gliders and helicopters) - all to delight our community and showcase the beauty and the thrill of flight!

In summary, the Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition delivers the following brand-new content:

1 true-to-life Airbus A310 airliner

2 helicopters and 14 heliports

2 gliders and 15 glider airports

7 famous historical aircraft including the Hughes H-4 Hercules (also known as the Spruce Goose)

4 classic commercial airports

24 classic missions from the franchise’s past

Test your piloting skills against the challenges of riding thermals in an unpowered glider, controlling rotor-wing aircraft over dense urban cityscapes, improved real-time atmospheric simulation and live weather in a dynamic and vibrant world. Create your flight plan to anywhere on the planet. Join us in celebrating the award-winning franchise with the Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition, loaded with all-new features, aircraft and content that span the history of aviation. The sky is calling!

Check out the Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition today, available as a free update for existing players. For new simmers, the 40th Anniversary Edition is the perfect entry point to the franchise.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition is available for Xbox Series X|S and PC with Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, Windows, and Steam, and on Xbox One and supported mobile phones, tablets, and lower-spec PCs via Xbox Cloud Gaming.







RELEASE NOTES 1.29.27.0

If you are playing on PC, outdated packages in your community folder may have an unexpected impact on the title’s performance and behavior.

If you suffer from stability issues or long loading times, move your community package(s) to another folder before relaunching the title.

All versions - How to maintain and update Microsoft Flight Simulator

40th Anniversary Edition Content

November 2022 marks the 40th Anniversary of the Microsoft Flight Simulator franchise. To celebrate, this version includes:

7 classic aircraft: 1903 Wright Flyer 1915 Curtiss JN-4 Jenny 1927 Ryan NYP Spirit of St. Louis 1935 Douglas DC-3 1937 Grumman G-21 Goose 1947 Havilland DHC-2 Beaver 1947 Hughes H-4 Hercules

2 helicopters: Guimbal Cabri G2 Bell 407

2 sailplanes/gliders: DG Aviation LS8-18 DG-1001E neo

1 true-to-life airliner: Airbus A310-300

4 iconic airports: Hong Kong Kai Tak Meigs Field in Chicago Princess Juliana International in Sint Maarten First Flight Airport, Kitty Hawk

24 classic activities from previous Flight Simulator titles: First Flight at Kitty Hawk San Juan Island Run 1st US Airmail Route, 1918 Aleutian Cargo Run Grand Canyon Scenic Tour Transcontinental Speed Record The Hell Stretch, 1918 Charles Lindbergh, New York to Paris Hawai'ian Vacation Flying blind across the channel Meigs Field Spruce Goose Rome-Naples Airline Run Sitka Approach Monsoon Caribbean Landing Hong Kong at Dusk Waimea Canyon Mount Rushmore Miami by Moonlight San Francisco Sunset Mendenhall Glacier Tour 1950: Frontier Airlines Alaskan Floatplane Pilot

7 new tutorial missions for Gliders: Aerotow Winch Launch Training Winch Launch Training, Advanced Basic Handling Slipping Approach and Landing Thermal Identification Ridge Soaring



New features

Live traffic has been updated with various quality of life fixes (details below)

New memory defragmentation system has been implemented for DX12 to limit maxed out VRAM

New Dpad / keyboard arrows navigation accessibility feature is enabled by default in the menus (alternative to the cursor)

AMD FSR2 graphic option is now available for PC

Title now supports new NVIDIA technologies such as DLSS3 (including Frame Generator) and Reflex on supported NVIDIA graphics cards on PC. We also added support for 2 DLSS modes Super Resolution: Auto and DLAA

Improved atmospheric simulation with a big focus on Thermals and general tweaks for the CFD

We added a new CFD airflow display visualization in game for aircraft that are CFD-enabled (accessible under assistances and can be mapped to a button/key)

3D thermals visualization can be toggled via the weather panel

New mapping for the Back to fly feature, including height gain depending on the plane situation and current altitude (below 1000ft, 5000ft and 10 000ft), allowing to quickly adjust your flight in a variety of contexts. Very useful during glider runs if you do not wish to restart the flight after having landed

General Bug Fixes

Several crashes have been fixed across the title

Ongoing performance optimization work including cursor improvements in the world map

Fixed graphical artefacts on cockpit screens when using DX12

Fixed broken rendering of rainbows

Center of Gravity (CG) is no longer shown outside of limits when there is a lateral imbalance

Fixed Toggling Landing / VFR / Copilot View commands that were not functional

Fixed aircraft flying erratically into the air when there are no wheels defined at all in the flight_model.cfg file

Fixed an off-by-one error on fuel junction settings when loading FLT files of SimObjects

Display state of combustion in engine added in debug window

HDR10 is now properly applied when launching the title in fullscreen mode on PC

Improved transparent UI readability on HDR screens

Fixed a scenario when road traffic disappeared when multi-monitor is active

Various fixes and improvements for the screen reader accessibility feature

Navigation/Traffic

Copilot will no longer request push back service when it is only managing ATC communications

Fixed a scenario when some ILS were misaligned ; some missing procedures are now in the sim

Fixed an issue with ATC being on the wrong airport when having a VFR flight plan and landing at another airport

ATC UI is now enabled with COM Radio for planes lacking Nav radios

Live traffic planes no longer turn and fly over the airport at low altitude before the initial climb

Added Departure procedures to Air traffic

Fixed live traffic planes always using the same runway in worldmap

We are now using the flightplan to interpolate position of live traffic planes

Fixed live traffic cruise altitude

Wind direction information is applied before selecting the runway for live traffic

Fixed an issue where loading navdata packages with BGL navdata deletion flags could cause ident search and other navdata lookup failures

Fixed an issue where an overriding package containing navdata loading the same facility ICAO as an earlier loaded package would be unable to change the QMID of the facility and would receive "facility in a different QMID than the ICAO index list thinks" error

Fixed wrong callsign used by ATC for live traffic planes

Fixed live traffic planes cruising at extreme altitude in game

Fixed live traffic planes getting stuck at the center of the airports

Weather

Added Metar interpolation every 10 minutes to avoid haze apparitions being too abrupt

Better handling of Metars in areas where there is a lot of available Metars

Proper temporal fading over 1 min when new data arrives

The clear sky preset is now cleared of all clouds

The sun disc is no longer visible through thick clouds (does not affect overall lighting conditions)

Activity

Auto refuel at the end of the leg is no longer activated by default across all existing bush trips (can be set via RefuelOnLegStart)

“Wing Commander” achievement can now be unlocked passing 1000 flight hours

Planes

GENERAL

Fixed an issue that would cause Morse sound not to work properly on some planes

Fixed an issue on the VNAV button that caused it to not properly sync when present on 2 glasscockpits on the same plane

Fixed some scenarios where we could have camera glitch when flying under bridges

Fixed a scenario where clicking and manually dragging the zoom slider does not change the zoom level in all Camera options (Cockpit, External, and Showcase)

Added RotorIndex & default RTPC for Rotor sounds

Unable to set NAVX_SOUND for NAV3 & NAV4

Added a parameter to prevent the template ASOBO_HANDLING_RudderTrim_Template from being disabled when AP is enabled

Added the PctPressurePerPump parameter to the Modular Fuelsystem's manual pump to allow it to only provide part of the maximum amount of pressure

Added Electric Engines

Fixed reverse PITCH_INCREMENT on VS knob on some aircraft

Added the KEY_SPOILERS_INC/KEY_SPOILERS_DEC keys that give incremental control of the spoiler lever

Added KEY_PROP_LOCK_SET/TOGGLE/ON/OFF which can be called to lock the propeller in position while it is at low speed. Matches with the simvar SIMVAR_PROP_LOCK

Added keys that were present in ADF1 to ADF2

Added an option to the modular FuelSystem that allows fueltank to generate their own pressure

Fixed an issue that would cause the ASOBO_HANDLING_Spoilers_Template template to incorrectly interpret a value in percent as if it was in degrees

Fixed a scenario where setting an aircraft's wheel to have 0 compression or radius may cause a crash

Fixed the SIMVAR_PLANE_TOUCHDOWN simvars to ensure they work for water landings

Fixed the behavior of KEY_MIXTURE_SET_BEST to ensure it more accurately sets the best mixture

Fuel no longer resets to 0 unless set with slider in weight & Balance

Cruise Altitude can now be edited if SimConnect calls flightSave

Added the keys that were present only for Nav1/2 to Nav3/4

Corrected the template ASOBO_INSTRUMENT_Needle_Altimeter_SubTemplate to allow for the unit used to be overriden

Added the INTERCEPT_INTERACTIONS param to the ASOBO_GT_Material_Emissive_Code template to ensure any screen can easily intercept clicks to prevent them from interacting with elements beind the screen

Icing slider no longer affects aircraft body and windows when icing is deactivated from the assistance menu

Filled up debug variables for cylinder friction and torque for piston engine

Smoothed ground normal and ground position in CFD simulation to make ground effect smoother

Thermals simulation now simulates ground slope orientation. Sun exposed slopes receive more heat

Ground effect in CFD simulation now accounts for objects, helipads, rooftops...

CFD simulation now support sloped ground surfaces adjusting ground effect automatically to the sloped surface

New system to choose the reset mode for PIDs. Applied to pitch & roll on the Cessna 172

Improved ground heat based thermals for a better balance of up and downdrafts

Fixed an issue where having multiple active Bing Map graphics could cause a CTD while getting elevation data under high load

G1000 NXi

Fixes GPS SimVar ‘GPS WP DISTANCE’ showing 0 when in a random Direct To

Corrected label on the Departure page that said “Arrival”

Fixed issue with VNAV PATH arming while ALT CAP autopilot mode is active

Fixed incorrectly highlighted areas during Checklist evaluation

Cessna 172 Skyhawk G1000

Added new system to choose the reset mode for PIDs. Applied to pitch & roll

The stall speed was 10 kts slower than what it should have been

Darkstar

Improved cockpit lighting and wear and tear

Beechcraft King Air 350i

Fixed a visual issue with the behavior of the AP/Disc bar

Flight design CTLS

Fixed the negative flaps settings

World

Fixed an elevation hole in Spain between LEAD and LEMB

Fixed car size and changed car density for low settings on parkings

Airport

Fixed trees in path to Runway 10 at TFFJ

AFB has old name and is now KCOF Patrick SFB

Fixed terrain spikes between N47 and O03

Fixed a scenario where cars go across taxiways at KMCO

Fixed elevation issues on terrain around CAJ3 airport

Changed ICAO for Caselnuovo Don Bosco airport to LILF

Fixed terrain issues in north-west of General Santos

Fixed missed buildings at MMMX

Fixed beacon on runway 9TE6

Fixed beacon on runway at 57D

Fixed scenarios where jetway update were too slow

Fixed Lod issue at KDEN

Fixed building issue at LEMD

Fixed terminals 2 and 5 at EGLL

Removed building on taxiway at EHAM

Fixed YCOP name and location

Fixed some wrong airport codes in Papua New Guinea

Fixed road vehicles appearing on KLAX runways

Peripherals

New supported devices:

Added Turtlebeach VelocityOne Flightstick support (PC & Xbox)

Added Honeycomb Alpha Flight Controls XPC support on PC & Xbox

Added Honeycomb Charlie pedals support on PC

Added Pro Flight Trainer Puma X support

Added Thrustmaster TCA Sidestick X support (PC & Xbox)

Added Thrustmaster MFD Cougar support

New presets

Added dedicated Helicopter gamepad preset

Added dedicated Glider gamepad preset

Added a dedicated Thrustmaster T16000M helicopter preset

Added a dedicated Thrustmaster TCA Flightstick X helicopter preset

Added a dedicated Thrustmaster T.A320 helicopter preset

Added a dedicated Thrustmaster HOTAS One helicopter preset (Xbox)

Added a dedicated Turtlebeach VelocityOne Flightsitck helicopter preset (Xbox)

Added a dedicated Logitech Extreme 3D Pro helicopter preset

New controls

Added dedicated Helicopter inputs

Added an input to trigger the Back to Fly feature

Added digital inputs to increase & decrease the spoiler

Added an input to toggle the water ballast

Added an input to release the tow plane while in a glider

Added plasma control inputs

Added mac ready setting inputs

Added an input to toggle the CFD

Added an input to toggle the Thermals display

Added an input to toggle on or off the variometer sound

Added some missing ADF2 inputs

Various peripheral fixes

Devmode inputs are now remappable and localized

Fixed a bug where it was impossible to zoom the VFR map while using the the drone camera

Fixed a bug that was toggling the landing gear while browsing fixed cameras

VR

Fixed VR default panel opening position

Toolbar panels opened in VR are no longer open when switching to normal mode

Flight panel windows positions are now saved after closing and reopening from the toolbar

Fixing rendering issues using canted displays

Fixed Raycast not aligned with cursor in main menu

SDK

IMPORTANT: From SU11 onwards, we added some restriction on allowed files in an Asset Group of type SimObject (aircraft), click here for more info on what files are allowed or not.

Please note that despite what the doc is saying you don't have to manually edit the definition files to reference extra files that you want to put in your simobject asset groups (the doc will be updated for official release).

Fixed progress text in SDK installer

Added support for 3D Studio Max 2023 in SDK installer

Relative path fixed in the options of the multiexporter for 3dsmax

Fixed crash when using the same model for two vector placements

Devmode

A link to DevSupport has been added to the DevMode bar

Opening "Online Documentation" using DevMode now opens "flighting" online documentation if the build is a beta one

Weather Debug : New developer debug window to display and debug detailed weather data

Added new "Aircraft data" debug window

The editor no longer crashes when trying to add new items

Visual Effects Editor

Alt+LeftClick now properly destroys a link in the effect data, not only visually until the graph is refreshed

Unit dropdown menu on the SimVar node inspector is now tall enough to display unit list below the filter

The BezierCurve node has a Loop parameter to wrap the sampling of the curve when the input is outside the boundaris of the points of the curve

SimConnect

It is now possible to request a Vor, a Ndb or a Waypoint knowing only its ICAO. In case of conflict, the API will return a list of possibilities

It is now possible to request ICAO, REGION and IS_TERMINAL_WPT while requesting waypoint

It is now possible to request FIX_LLA, ARC_CENTER_FIX_LLA and ORIGIN_LLA while requesting APPROACH LEG using NavData API. It is also possible to request NEXT_LLA and PREV_LLA while requesting ROUTE

It is now possible to request ICAO and REGION while requesting VOR and NDB using NavData API

SimVars

AUTOPILOT AVAILABLE now returns the correct value (returned always 1)

Added TURB ENG THRUST EFFICIENCY LOSS, TURB ENG FUEL EFFICIENCY LOSS, TURB ENG N1 LOSS, and TURB ENG COOLING EFFICIENCY LOSS simvars, to aid in simulating turbine engine bleed air efficiency losses and mechanical wear/failures

Scenery editor

Adding a better way to edit taxisigns directly in their properties window. Check the official documentation for more information

The editor no longer crashes when trying to add new items

Fixed gizmo scaling value in "Gizmo" window not updating properly

Added helipad start edition

Improved dev camera focus on object

Fixed polygons that are not refreshed when opening a project

Fixed material button

Fixed little shifting when resizing large rectangular aprons

Fixed rectangular apron picking

Show warning for vector placement with several meshes

Improved polygon picking

Added helpers for LightPreset "direction" and "direction2" vectors

VASI/PAPI better placement on the first spawn

Fixed vehicle not hidden by tunnels or exclusion polygons

Now it reset display name when replacing model

Added option ""Disable TIN color correction"

Fixed debug OSM feature points and OSM power lines debug

Fixed debug terraforming

Fixed a scenario where delete nav command that remove nav data from its own package

Fixed gizmo scale axis

Fixed large independent proj mesh disappearing when moving them

Fixed Asset selector closing immediately after opening in the material / scenery editor

Aircraft editor

Fixed "Teleport on camera" and "Save&Reload" and "Camera save" button in tab Cameras

New parameters were added to the aircraft config-files

Added support for negative drag on negative flaps. Tuned negative drag for CTSL

Added new parameter recip_stop_min_acceleration" for minimum acceleration below which we completely stop the propeller. Default to 2.0

Filled up debug variables for cylinder friction and torque

Debug wheels now displays longitudinal and lateral friction forces separately

Added legacy_fm_only option to allow plane makers to force the exclusive usage of the legacy flight model

Required parameters are now force written

Fixed bug on indexed parameters moving, duplication, adding and removing

UI/UX improvement regarding float3 parameters

Fixed Undo/Redo; Added min size of Indexed parameters; fixed duplicating camera GUID

Fixed fuel tank and station load debug visualization

Fixed parameters labels

Fixed display of lift_coef_aoa_table parameter

Added manifold pressure settings to engines.cfg (manifold_pressure_correction_by_rpm ; manifold_pressure_min )

The correct Fuel section is now shown based on the data in the cfg in the aircraft editor

Added an option to set the ICAO engine type to "None" in the aircraft editor

Added support for multiple data with same name in arrays (see "options" in parameter "Junction") in the aircraft editor

Added new parameters for Helicopters and Gliders in the aircraft editor

Project editor

NEW Bundle/Pack objects available in the project editor, check official documentation for more information

Fixed bushtrip save behavior in case you have multiple bushtrips in the same package

The Package Builder now automatically lists Airports, POIs and Missions in "ContentInfo\ContentHistory.json"

Timestamps are now properly updated when removing files from previously compiled asset groups

Fixed the Material Inspector message that stated "Editing material 'M' from library 'L'", It now states "Editing material 'M' from package 'P'"

Removed "Update Package/Group name" button, instead do the update on enter or when loosing focus

Added a "Back/Next" flow for a lot of successive popups in the project editor

Fix some metadata and release notes not being correctly copied during a project "Save As"

Fix thumbnail not being loaded in project until drawing it in the inspector, fixing potential issues

The "Export & Build" window no longer resizes each time the export mode is changed

"Remove Filter" window is now properly resized on first opening

The input ints to change release notes version no longer loose focus each time a character change

Adding a new release note version now selects it

Using undo/redo while changing release notes versions now keeps the current version selected

Input ints in release notes tab now prevents user from entering irrelevant values

Fixed "Build & Export" duplicating or adding files from packages that are not selected to the .zip archive

Fixed sources paths for BGL, Mission and Visual Effects asset groups that could result in a bug when adding several packages/asset groups of the same type in a project

Post Build/Export user agreement windows are now properly resized on first appearance

Added "Heliport" section to "World" category for Marketplace

Import item Feature to import an existing package or bundle/pack to the current project. Check official documentation for more information

Fixed crash upon cleaning a package that has some files being used in the package editor

Fixed crash when cleaning a package that has just been renamed in the project editor

Option added in bushtrips to enable/disable auto refuel at the beginning of a leg

Package Tool

Fixed compilation error for models with more than 9 model attachments

glTF compilation now fails in case of duplicate animations in the source file

Improvements on Package order tool

Submodel merging now also fails when there are duplicate animations in the base model

Misleading timestamp error message has been removed when compiling an empty Material Library through the Package Builder

WASM

SimConnect_AISetAircraftFlightPlan and SimConnect_AICreateEnrouteATCAircraft used in a wasm environment, are now linked to the work folder

It is now possible to make HTTPS requests through Wasm. See documentation for more information

Set 2D custom LLA now uses geoid reference

Optimization of Wasm module is now forced by default while compiling in Release Mode through Visual Studio

Compilation time performance improvements, translating to faster loading times the first time an aircraft is loaded

Fixed potential memory corruption issue when using gauge_calculator_code_precompile and execute_calculator_code from WASM

Known Issues

Feedback

