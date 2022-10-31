 Skip to content

Psychoscopy update for 31 October 2022

Hotfix v0.2.1

Hotfix v0.2.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed:

  • Attack effects stay on characters when the ghost banished while attacking.
  • Tablet could not connect cameras when it picked up from ground and placed again.
  • Talismans and Totems can be used several times to banish ghosts.
  • Resurrection statue spawns the players with random character.
  • Sanity drops to limit of 100 after Audrey (Doctor) increases it to 120.

Added:

  • More help pages about new features added to tablet help application.
  • Some missing translations of Turkish added.

Changed files in this update

