Hotfix v0.2.1

Fixed:
- Attack effects stay on characters when the ghost banished while attacking.
- Tablet could not connect cameras when it picked up from ground and placed again.
- Talismans and Totems can be used several times to banish ghosts.
- Resurrection statue spawns the players with random character.
- Sanity drops to limit of 100 after Audrey (Doctor) increases it to 120.
Added:
- More help pages about new features added to tablet help application.
- Some missing translations of Turkish added.
Changed files in this update