- Removed the prohibition of using mounts in dungeons. Instead, dismounting has been added when aggressive monsters notice you.
- Base running speed increased by 17%.
Thank you for your feedback. We overdid the speed reduction, and the purpose of banning mounts in dungeons was to fix the ability to safely run through the entire dungeon to the last boss, but we agree that running through an empty dungeon is also very boring. Fixing!
- Fixed spawning of resources on the edge of river banks and slightly increased fishing spots.
- Buttons have been added to the storage of personal items.
Wild Terra 2: New Lands update for 31 October 2022
Hotfix 2.2.323
Patchnotes via Steam Community
