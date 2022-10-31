 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wild Terra 2: New Lands update for 31 October 2022

Hotfix 2.2.323

Share · View all patches · Build 9835538 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Removed the prohibition of using mounts in dungeons. Instead, dismounting has been added when aggressive monsters notice you.
  • Base running speed increased by 17%.
    Thank you for your feedback. We overdid the speed reduction, and the purpose of banning mounts in dungeons was to fix the ability to safely run through the entire dungeon to the last boss, but we agree that running through an empty dungeon is also very boring. Fixing!
  • Fixed spawning of resources on the edge of river banks and slightly increased fishing spots.
  • Buttons have been added to the storage of personal items.

Changed files in this update

Win64 Depot 1134701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link