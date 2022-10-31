 Skip to content

互联网原住民Internet Generation update for 31 October 2022

Minor Fixing Update

  • Fixed the error of the enemy's chess moves in the chess game.
  • Fixed the occasional error report of bullet array after battles.
  • Adjusted the performance of [bullet dash] and [knock down] in time-slowing effect.
  • Fixed the cooldown error on the skills.

