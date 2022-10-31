Updated physics.
Should improve the way vehicle's drive.
Trailer's are more stable.
We think this halloween we have eliminated ghost collisions. :)
Let's hope this makes for a happy halloween!
Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 31 October 2022
Vehicle fix
