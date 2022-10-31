 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 31 October 2022

Vehicle fix

Share · View all patches · Build 9835413 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated physics.
Should improve the way vehicle's drive.
Trailer's are more stable.
We think this halloween we have eliminated ghost collisions. :)
Let's hope this makes for a happy halloween!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2142031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link