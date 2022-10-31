Planned technical works - 31.10.2022

On October 31th, from 08:00 GMT, the War Thunder game servers may be unavailable due to the release update.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
On October 31th, from 08:00 GMT, the War Thunder game servers may be unavailable due to the release update.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update