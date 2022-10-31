Happy Halloween!

Hi folks!

Gosh, it's been quite a while: time flies when you're locked down, as they say. I could say that we've had bigger fish to fry than Soul Harvest during Covid, and indeed we have, but the truth is we've been losing momentum for some years now. It is brought home to me that all projects have an invisible deadline, even pet projects, because one's motivation is not a limitless resource: even if a project is your "baby", your interest in it will gradually fade and new babies will be born, sometimes literal ones. After a few years people will want to work on something new and will have more and more trouble staying motivated, especially when they aren't being paid for their work.

We're extremely grateful to those who supported the game during development, but the sad fact is that we only ever sold a few hundred copies in total. We've never made enough money from Soul Harvest for any of us to even consider quitting our day jobs, and these day jobs (and our lives) have gotten in the way of the project at various times since 2014. It has been a stupidly long development cycle, and I think we all badly need some closure. As such, after much deliberation, we have decided to put the project out as-is for free on Itch and Steam (if Valve will allow it), as a sort of Halloween present to the world. It's pretty clear we're never going to break even, so we might focus on just getting the game played by as many people as possible!

For this final build then we've done a last few tweaks, fixes and optimisations, and have gotten the Bitterness campaign missions up and running, bringing us to a total of 12 solo missions. However the other two campaigns aren't finished yet, nor are the faction editor, the additional game modes or the Celestial faction. We might do the odd update post-release, but I don't want to commit to finishing any of these features: we really do need to move on. I hope those of you who bought into the EA understand where we're coming from, and don't feel too betrayed.

I would mention that the game is playable online these days using Parsec and similar tools, so maybe we can have a match some time, wherever you are. Till then, remember-

Who overcomes by force, hath overcome but half his foe!

Changes

1.0.1 - 31/10/2022

bugs fixed bug in Cruelty mission 3 where player victory was sometimes not detected you can no longer change team colour while in the story mode hub it is no possible to navigate to the Bitterness missions from the main hub via portals added missing localisation data



1.0.0 - 29/10/2022

gameplay burrowed units can no longer be hit by towers and ranged minions units hiding in smoke can no longer be hit by towers and ranged minions

bugs move preview is now properly displayed for units spawned in the editor



0.9.7 - 28/10/2022

campaign implemented Bitterness faction campaign implemented "Faceland" terrain tileset rehauled 5th Cruelty mission so that it teaches you about fireballs

gameplay Banes are now stronger against buildings

editor It is now possible to spawn minions already burrowed in story missions. It is possible to specify player team-colour in the editor.

bugs corpses no longer decay in the level editor Log file is now only opened once on launch to further improve performance and decrease load times Ashworms' eating minion spawned when mission starts no longer causes crash



0.9.6 - 29/03/2020

bugs fixed a bug where losing a campaign level would prevent subsequent victories and defeats from triggering fixed a crash that occured when losing a citadel in story mode the advisor 'hobo' demon can now be moved in the editor fixed a crash that occured when delete plants in the editor fixed a bug where defeat was triggered if testing a story map while controlling the nemesis (purple) avatar



0.9.5 - 26/03/2020