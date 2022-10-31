10/31 Server Maintenance Notice

Hello fellow players. This is EZ2ON TEAM.
Server maintenance will be performed.
A new client patch also will be deployed. During this period, the server will not be available.
● Schedule
[KST/JST] Oct. 31, 16:30 - Oct. 31, 21:00 (Korea / Japan Standard Time)
[CST/SGT] Oct. 31, 15:30 - Oct. 31, 20:00 (China / Singapore Standard Time)
[UTC] Oct. 31, 07:30 - Oct. 31, 12:00
[PT] Oct. 31, 00:30 - Oct. 31, 05:00 (Pacific Time)
*The schedule may be subject to change.
Changed depots in testserver_protected branch