10/31 Server Maintenance Notice

Share · View all patches · Build 9835089 · Last edited 31 October 2022 – 07:06:06 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello fellow players. This is EZ2ON TEAM.

Server maintenance will be performed.

A new client patch also will be deployed. During this period, the server will not be available.

● Schedule

[KST/JST] Oct. 31, 16:30 - Oct. 31, 21:00 (Korea / Japan Standard Time)

[CST/SGT] Oct. 31, 15:30 - Oct. 31, 20:00 (China / Singapore Standard Time)

[UTC] Oct. 31, 07:30 - Oct. 31, 12:00

[PT] Oct. 31, 00:30 - Oct. 31, 05:00 (Pacific Time)

*The schedule may be subject to change.