Patch v0.41 some small fixes, and combat tweaks

Build 9834985 · Last edited 31 October 2022

A few small tweaks via community feedback.

-You can now switch weapons much faster.

-Fixed a bug where the ammo counter wasn't doing correct math on the number of rounds subtracting from the clip.

-The water simulation was dragging down FPS, that should be a bit better now.

-Flame arrows can catch the environment on fire now

-Fixed a bug where the Holy Water was not saving on level transitions

-You can throw axes or holy water bottles to make noise distractions for the Delta Vampire