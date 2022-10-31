Patch v0.41 some small fixes, and combat tweaks

A few small tweaks via community feedback.
-You can now switch weapons much faster.
-Fixed a bug where the ammo counter wasn't doing correct math on the number of rounds subtracting from the clip.
-The water simulation was dragging down FPS, that should be a bit better now.
-Flame arrows can catch the environment on fire now
-Fixed a bug where the Holy Water was not saving on level transitions
-You can throw axes or holy water bottles to make noise distractions for the Delta Vampire
