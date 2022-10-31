- Add new trailer to tank workshop
● Trailer can only be added to hull or another trailer
● Trailer can be deattached or reattached during battle
● Trailer can be scaled
- Ammunition optimization
● The default range coefficient of damage and penetration has been changed from 0.75~1.25 to 0.95~1.05, and added to the battleConf.yaml file, which is convenient for players to customize configuration
● AP, HE shells Add the option of whether to decay with distance, AP is enabled by default, and shells to anti-aircraft vehicles are disabled. HE are also disabled by default. Decay factor with distance changed from 0.1 to 0.05
● Normal distribution standard deviation adjustment
● HE Explosion range is expanded
- Crosshair size can be loaded from conf
Panzer War:Definitely Edition (Cry of War) update for 31 October 2022
2022/10/31 Update Note Trailer is go live!
