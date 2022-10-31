 Skip to content

Panzer War:Definitely Edition (Cry of War) update for 31 October 2022

2022/10/31 Update Note Trailer is go live!

  1. Add new trailer to tank workshop
    ● Trailer can only be added to hull or another trailer
    ● Trailer can be deattached or reattached during battle
    ● Trailer can be scaled
  2. Ammunition optimization
    ● The default range coefficient of damage and penetration has been changed from 0.75~1.25 to 0.95~1.05, and added to the battleConf.yaml file, which is convenient for players to customize configuration
    ● AP, HE shells Add the option of whether to decay with distance, AP is enabled by default, and shells to anti-aircraft vehicles are disabled. HE are also disabled by default. Decay factor with distance changed from 0.1 to 0.05
    ● Normal distribution standard deviation adjustment
    ● HE Explosion range is expanded
  3. Crosshair size can be loaded from conf

