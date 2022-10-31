 Skip to content

Solitaire Expeditions update for 31 October 2022

Fix to Monte Carlo

Share · View all patches · Build 9834660 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug in Monte Carlo that was preventing consolidating the Tableau when the Stock was exhausted, making the game rather unwinnable.

