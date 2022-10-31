Fixed a bug in Monte Carlo that was preventing consolidating the Tableau when the Stock was exhausted, making the game rather unwinnable.
Solitaire Expeditions update for 31 October 2022
Fix to Monte Carlo
Patchnotes via Steam Community
