Fruit Ninja VR 2 update for 31 October 2022

1.9.1 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Player Intro

  • A new music track has been added to the New Player Intro

Localization

  • Added missing translations in the Social Hub

Bug Fixes

  • Trajectory Line no longer displays incorrectly when aiming past maximum blink distance.
  • Improved performance when switching between Tabs in the Ninja Scroll.
  • Improved the navmesh on the steps leading towards the Social Hub.
  • Fixed the Social Hub doors audio that was stuck looping.
  • The distance fog no longer cuts off in certain areas of the world.
  • The blades racks in the Social Hub now have proper collision.

