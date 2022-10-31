1.9.1 Patch Notes

New Player Intro
- A new music track has been added to the New Player Intro
Localization
- Added missing translations in the Social Hub
Bug Fixes
- Trajectory Line no longer displays incorrectly when aiming past maximum blink distance.
- Improved performance when switching between Tabs in the Ninja Scroll.
- Improved the navmesh on the steps leading towards the Social Hub.
- Fixed the Social Hub doors audio that was stuck looping.
- The distance fog no longer cuts off in certain areas of the world.
- The blades racks in the Social Hub now have proper collision.
Changed files in this update