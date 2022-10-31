- Ticket #1212 Orbital Combat zero population invasion loop fix
- Ticket #1198 Autoexplore wormhole fix
- Ticket #1206 Event ticker close button fix
- Ticket #1205 Defeated factions not removed from GNN fix
- Ticket #1213 Stolen tech buildings not buildable fix
- Ticket #1216 Xantus diplomacy dialogue typo corrected
- Ticket #1208 Building filter for Alien Control Center and Terraformer on Gaia worlds fix
- Ticket #1211 Buildings no removing from build queue
- Ticket #1081 Max population tech updating planet population fix
Lord of Rigel update for 31 October 2022
EA Build Hotfix #15
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Lord of Rigel Depot (Windows) Depot 437441
