Lord of Rigel update for 31 October 2022

EA Build Hotfix #15

  • Ticket #1212 Orbital Combat zero population invasion loop fix
  • Ticket #1198 Autoexplore wormhole fix
  • Ticket #1206 Event ticker close button fix
  • Ticket #1205 Defeated factions not removed from GNN fix
  • Ticket #1213 Stolen tech buildings not buildable fix
  • Ticket #1216 Xantus diplomacy dialogue typo corrected
  • Ticket #1208 Building filter for Alien Control Center and Terraformer on Gaia worlds fix
  • Ticket #1211 Buildings no removing from build queue
  • Ticket #1081 Max population tech updating planet population fix

