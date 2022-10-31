Patch Notes for v1.1.9
Changes:
- Whilrwind ability life steal gained increased by 1 for lv 2 and 3
- Midway points now only give you between 1-3 debuffs on hazard nodes. The decrease is to prepare for ascension modes which add more debuffs.
Fixes:
- Extra error handling added for corrupted saved data. This will rename your current saved data with a time stamp in case you are able to recover this corrupted data. A new saved data will be created for you. You will lose all progress, but it may be possible to recover data from the corrupted data saved. Join the discord server if this happens to you.
- Fixed an issue where Organs trinket was not increasing pet’s max hp.
- Fixed an issue where Lantern trinket was giving the hero more map hp than intended.
Known Bugs:
- When continuing an active run, if your hero’s current hp is larger than the base hero max hp (50) then your hero’s current hp will drop to 50.
- When continuing an active run, if your familiar’s current hp is larger than the base familiar max hp from trinkets (25) then your familiar’s current hp will drop to 25 + (5 * pet level).
