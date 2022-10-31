 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

So Below update for 31 October 2022

FIX v0.1.1.2.4be48e3

Share · View all patches · Build 9834045 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FIX v0.1.1.2.4be48e3

Gear up hunters!

Major changes:

  • Major flicker rework (visibility, mirror, and ritual ending).
  • The wristwatch mechanic was replaced with an always-available lighter.

Fixes:

  • CCTV cameras fix, not showing on the monitor.
  • Contract selection screen.
  • Added missing key bindings.
  • Trophy room correction

Balance:

  • Undead ritual steps and clarity.
  • Ritual UI improvements.
  • Fallen gadget visibility.

Changes:

  • Johnson tower and headquarters map update on the journal.
  • New AI-generated artwork.
  • Witch dungeon improvements.
  • Wristwatch/lighter rework.
  • Main menu improvements.
  • Johnson tower visual improvements.
  • Improved tutorial screen.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2140701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link