FIX v0.1.1.2.4be48e3
Gear up hunters!
Major changes:
- Major flicker rework (visibility, mirror, and ritual ending).
- The wristwatch mechanic was replaced with an always-available lighter.
Fixes:
- CCTV cameras fix, not showing on the monitor.
- Contract selection screen.
- Added missing key bindings.
- Trophy room correction
Balance:
- Undead ritual steps and clarity.
- Ritual UI improvements.
- Fallen gadget visibility.
Changes:
- Johnson tower and headquarters map update on the journal.
- New AI-generated artwork.
- Witch dungeon improvements.
- Wristwatch/lighter rework.
- Main menu improvements.
- Johnson tower visual improvements.
- Improved tutorial screen.
Changed files in this update