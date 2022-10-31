 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 31 October 2022

Update 0.20.9 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9833798 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The "Minimum Target F.P.S" setting (previously just called "Target F.P.S.") should now do a better job of slowing down the game simulation to improve the framerate.
  • When specifying an angle of attack, the angle will now by default be relative to the enemy ship's rotation. This can be changed in the settings or by holding the Alt key.
  • Bugfix: Multiplayer desyncs while traveling to a new star system.
  • Bugfix: Desync in multiplayer when a ship touches a sun.
  • Bugfix: Crash if a Domination mode game desyncs.
  • Bugfix: Rare crash on some computers whose file systems don't support certain non-English characters such as 'ü'.

Changed files in this update

Cosmoteer Core Depot 799601
  • Loading history…
Cosmoteer x86 Depot 799602
  • Loading history…
Cosmoteer x64 Depot 799603
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link