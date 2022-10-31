- The "Minimum Target F.P.S" setting (previously just called "Target F.P.S.") should now do a better job of slowing down the game simulation to improve the framerate.
- When specifying an angle of attack, the angle will now by default be relative to the enemy ship's rotation. This can be changed in the settings or by holding the Alt key.
- Bugfix: Multiplayer desyncs while traveling to a new star system.
- Bugfix: Desync in multiplayer when a ship touches a sun.
- Bugfix: Crash if a Domination mode game desyncs.
- Bugfix: Rare crash on some computers whose file systems don't support certain non-English characters such as 'ü'.
Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 31 October 2022
Update 0.20.9 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Cosmoteer Core Depot 799601
Cosmoteer x86 Depot 799602
Cosmoteer x64 Depot 799603
