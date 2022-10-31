 Skip to content

City of Ages: Picture Supportive Text MUD (server and client included) update for 31 October 2022

QUICK cmd for exits on demand request

QUICK cmd added to see your exits fast, n,s,e,w,ne,nw,se,sw,u,d ...

