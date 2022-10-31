YoloMouse 1.4.3

Finally new cursors! xD
Made using the included editor.. Blender helped too ;) The existing cursors were also updated. Then a good bit of updates and fixes focusing on UI, editing, and content.
UPDATES
- new: cursors: sword, shield, potion, speech bubble, coins/shop, gear/settings, hand
- new: picker+editor: show labels indicating cursor type
- new: added default size support everywhere applicable
- new: editor: add missing play button for animated cursor editor
- new: support animated cursors for anticheat protected games
- update: cursors: improve existing cursors: arrow, circle, cross, crossx
- update: cursors: add namespacing to support large number of user created cursors
- update: cursor picker: show animated cursors animating in preview
- update: cursor picker: sizing is now more flexible
- update: editor: unrestricted sizes
- update: editor: show warning if trying to change cursors while editor open
- fix: cursor picker: glitches on some original cursor previews
- fix: editor: cursor deletion not updating cursor preview
- fix: taskbar menu: fix positioning with top+right oriented taskbar
UPCOMING
- new: steam workshop :D
- new: another anticheat bypass attempt. last one wasn't "brave" enough ;)
- improve: current cursor picker ui: tooltips, preview buffs
LATER
- customizable + scriptable 3d cursors
- steam workshop equivalent for regular version
To add to above list post here or use feedback@dragonrisegames.com or for concerns and bugs: support@dragonrisegames.com
