YoloMouse 1.4.3

Finally new cursors! xD

Made using the included editor.. Blender helped too ;) The existing cursors were also updated. Then a good bit of updates and fixes focusing on UI, editing, and content.

UPDATES

new: cursors: sword, shield, potion, speech bubble, coins/shop, gear/settings, hand

new: picker+editor: show labels indicating cursor type

new: added default size support everywhere applicable

new: editor: add missing play button for animated cursor editor

new: support animated cursors for anticheat protected games

update: cursors: improve existing cursors: arrow, circle, cross, crossx

update: cursors: add namespacing to support large number of user created cursors

update: cursor picker: show animated cursors animating in preview

update: cursor picker: sizing is now more flexible

update: editor: unrestricted sizes

update: editor: show warning if trying to change cursors while editor open

fix: cursor picker: glitches on some original cursor previews

fix: editor: cursor deletion not updating cursor preview

fix: taskbar menu: fix positioning with top+right oriented taskbar

UPCOMING

new: steam workshop :D

new: another anticheat bypass attempt. last one wasn't "brave" enough ;)

improve: current cursor picker ui: tooltips, preview buffs

LATER

customizable + scriptable 3d cursors

steam workshop equivalent for regular version

To add to above list post here or use feedback@dragonrisegames.com or for concerns and bugs: support@dragonrisegames.com