 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

YoloMouse update for 31 October 2022

YoloMouse 1.4.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9833654 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Finally new cursors! xD

Made using the included editor.. Blender helped too ;) The existing cursors were also updated. Then a good bit of updates and fixes focusing on UI, editing, and content.

UPDATES

  • new: cursors: sword, shield, potion, speech bubble, coins/shop, gear/settings, hand
  • new: picker+editor: show labels indicating cursor type
  • new: added default size support everywhere applicable
  • new: editor: add missing play button for animated cursor editor
  • new: support animated cursors for anticheat protected games
  • update: cursors: improve existing cursors: arrow, circle, cross, crossx
  • update: cursors: add namespacing to support large number of user created cursors
  • update: cursor picker: show animated cursors animating in preview
  • update: cursor picker: sizing is now more flexible
  • update: editor: unrestricted sizes
  • update: editor: show warning if trying to change cursors while editor open
  • fix: cursor picker: glitches on some original cursor previews
  • fix: editor: cursor deletion not updating cursor preview
  • fix: taskbar menu: fix positioning with top+right oriented taskbar

UPCOMING

  • new: steam workshop :D
  • new: another anticheat bypass attempt. last one wasn't "brave" enough ;)
  • improve: current cursor picker ui: tooltips, preview buffs

LATER

  • customizable + scriptable 3d cursors
  • steam workshop equivalent for regular version

To add to above list post here or use feedback@dragonrisegames.com or for concerns and bugs: support@dragonrisegames.com

Changed files in this update

YoloMouse Content Depot 1283971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link