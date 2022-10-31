 Skip to content

Engine Evolution 2022 update for 31 October 2022

Update 2022.0.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved terrain generation on the last 3 maps.
  • Fixed starting grid on map "Abandoned highway."
  • New track "Valley."
  • All 4 new tracks are now available in the matchmaker.
  • Bushes are now rendered even more in the distance.
  • Added terrain features on map "Outskirts."
  • All generated maps now have several features to differentiate them more, like curbs of different colors, fences, etc.
  • Minor performance improvements.
  • Minor UI optimizations (Player icon, removed player names on the minimap, more).
  • Bit better error logs.

