- Improved terrain generation on the last 3 maps.
- Fixed starting grid on map "Abandoned highway."
- New track "Valley."
- All 4 new tracks are now available in the matchmaker.
- Bushes are now rendered even more in the distance.
- Added terrain features on map "Outskirts."
- All generated maps now have several features to differentiate them more, like curbs of different colors, fences, etc.
- Minor performance improvements.
- Minor UI optimizations (Player icon, removed player names on the minimap, more).
- Bit better error logs.
Update 2022.0.3
