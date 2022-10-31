 Skip to content

Snipe Hunt update for 31 October 2022

Monster Patch

A small patch today that should make things more interesting.

  • Monster AI now a bit more threatening.
  • Fixed a perf issue.
  • Fixed lanterns sometimes not changing color.

