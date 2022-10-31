Halloween 2022 - v0.13.2 B1

Share · View all patches · Build 9833382 · Last edited 31 October 2022 – 00:06:14 UTC by Wendy

Happy Halloween everyone!

Sail to Halloween Island and help Dr. Pumpkical to build a spooky tower!

Gather some pumpkins, blood, and souls and invest them in upgrades! Or Town Assets?

Complete every quest before November 7 to earn a unique achievement and artifact.

Dr. Pumpkical: You need to be military tier 1 or higher to set sails.

We have several tasks in progress right now.

Boss 4 will be uncapped and given some balancing adjustments in the following regular update.

The reworked exotic experiment will release in one of the upcoming regular updates as well.

The preparation for modding is one of the major tasks we're working on behind the scenes.

Before modding is released, however, there is still a lot of code that needs to be refactored.

Changelog

Halloween 2022

added Halloween island

added ghost ship

added currency 'Pumpkins'

added currency 'Blood'

added currency 'Souls'

added 'Pumpkin Bricks'

added 'Bats'

added 'Graves'

added 6 quests for Halloween

Changes

hotkey to auto-dissolve items in the Factory can be held down while dragging the mouse over the inventory

replaced remaining outdated scrollbars in Factory

