Halloween 2022 - v0.13.2 B1

Happy Halloween everyone!
Sail to Halloween Island and help Dr. Pumpkical to build a spooky tower!
Gather some pumpkins, blood, and souls and invest them in upgrades! Or Town Assets?
Complete every quest before November 7 to earn a unique achievement and artifact.
Dr. Pumpkical: You need to be military tier 1 or higher to set sails.
Next Updates
We have several tasks in progress right now.
- Boss 4 will be uncapped and given some balancing adjustments in the following regular update.
- The reworked exotic experiment will release in one of the upcoming regular updates as well.
- The preparation for modding is one of the major tasks we're working on behind the scenes.
Before modding is released, however, there is still a lot of code that needs to be refactored.
Changelog
Halloween 2022
- added Halloween island
- added ghost ship
- added currency 'Pumpkins'
- added currency 'Blood'
- added currency 'Souls'
- added 'Pumpkin Bricks'
- added 'Bats'
- added 'Graves'
- added 6 quests for Halloween
Changes
- hotkey to auto-dissolve items in the Factory can be held down while dragging the mouse over the inventory
- replaced remaining outdated scrollbars in Factory
