 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Perfect Tower II update for 31 October 2022

Halloween 2022 - v0.13.2 B1

Share · View all patches · Build 9833382 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Halloween everyone!

Sail to Halloween Island and help Dr. Pumpkical to build a spooky tower!
Gather some pumpkins, blood, and souls and invest them in upgrades! Or Town Assets?

Complete every quest before November 7 to earn a unique achievement and artifact.

Dr. Pumpkical: You need to be military tier 1 or higher to set sails.

Next Updates

We have several tasks in progress right now.

  • Boss 4 will be uncapped and given some balancing adjustments in the following regular update.
  • The reworked exotic experiment will release in one of the upcoming regular updates as well.
  • The preparation for modding is one of the major tasks we're working on behind the scenes.
    Before modding is released, however, there is still a lot of code that needs to be refactored.

Changelog

Halloween 2022
  • added Halloween island
  • added ghost ship
  • added currency 'Pumpkins'
  • added currency 'Blood'
  • added currency 'Souls'
  • added 'Pumpkin Bricks'
  • added 'Bats'
  • added 'Graves'
  • added 6 quests for Halloween
Changes
  • hotkey to auto-dissolve items in the Factory can be held down while dragging the mouse over the inventory
  • replaced remaining outdated scrollbars in Factory

__
Follow us on social media to not miss out on any news!
Discord: https://discord.gg/fireswordstudios
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FireSwordStudio
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/fireswordstudios
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDV-wwiAAic-OESAayfUz_Q
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/PerfectTower

Changed files in this update

The Perfect Tower II Content Depot 1197261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link