NMRiH Hell-o-ween Hellapalooza (Update 1.13 Released)

An update to No More Room in Hell has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart No More Room in Hell. The major changes include:

New Maps:

Asylum [Objective] (by DrHammer)

Monsters, Music and More. What better way to spend the holiday than traipsing about an old asylum? Grab your friends and party hard on the latest objective map Asylum. What horrors lay in store for you in the wreckage of Grimwood’s Hell-o-ween Hellapalooza festival? Only one way to find out. So don your costumes, stuff your face full of candy, and study up on your occult rituals, because it’s going to be one hell of a good time!

Laundry [Survival] (by Atheist, original map by Payne, Sotapoika)

What's that? All that candy melted and stained your new costume, and it's dry clean only!? Well, then you better swing by Laundry and get those threads cleaned spick-and-span! Now Open 24/7!

Additions

Added cvar "sv_kill_player_on_disconnect", kills a disconnecting player before they exit the server

Added gameplay modifiers for local and online play, called "mutators": Added cvar "sv_mutators", list of persistent mutators with ',' delimiter Added mutator selector in create game dialog To add new mutators, go to "nmrih/rulesets/mutators" directory and create new scripts, examples are included

Added lag compensation to melee swings

Added map completion achievements for nmo_asylum and nms_laundry

Added new death notice icons for various self-inflicted kills (fall, drown, infection etc.)

Added option for cheap impact effects

Added support for 3D ambient sounds using FMOD sound system

Added support for map-specific localization

Changes

All spectator (incl. dead players) vote restrictions are now controlled by cvar "sv_vote_allow_spectators", "sv_vote_allow_dead_call_vote" has been removed as it is redundant

Barricade boarding is now audible to other players

Default loading screens no longer have keyboard textures

Force hold time on extraction cameras to prevent them exiting too early

Infected players no longer take friendly damage when grabbed (#1324)

Infected players who'll disconnect now leave behind a turned zombie (#1063)

Long subtitles in dialogue captions have been broken into segments (currently in limited set of languages)

Melee traces no longer cause friendly damage if hit player was grabbed during a swing

Melee swings and shoving are now audible to other players (#1333)

On death, camera now looks over ragdoll and not through it

Players are no longer frozen on extraction

Players can no longer pick up grenades mid-air until the projectile lands or bounces

Prevent ammo radial wheel hover selection after right clicking, to avoid unintentionally dropping another type of ammo

Scoreboard tweaks: Changed font Now displays player count Right click will now toggle cursor instead of left

Server now skips NPC animation frames in order to increase performance

Server-side Workshop changes: Added command "workshop_remove_all", removes all maps from the list Error messages are now less vague Now prints download progress

Thrown grenades now pass through players, when friendly fire is off

Updated the localization files: With thanks to community translators: Blueberryy, Holy Crap, IBRS-4Ever, Klowby, marcielcps, Plazehorta Want to localize NMRiH to your own language? Visit https://github.com/nmrih/nmrih-localization-files



Fixes

Fixed bleeding not stopping after extraction

Fixed challenge invalidation reasons not being localized

Fixed challenge results displaying a name from previous maps when random objectives are enabled

Fixed character select "Next / Previous / Preview" strings not being localizable

Fixed crawlers not taking fatal headshot damage in realism mode (#1317)

Fixed current velocity not being applied to player ragdoll on death

Fixed duplicate viewmodel sounds when observing in first person

Fixed extreme angular impulse on grenade throw

Fixed "Hard to pick up items on top of weapon progress triggers" (#1328)

Fixed "KeyValues error if addon description contains reserved characters" (#1318)

Fixed "Objective outline takes precedence over inventory outline" (#1338)

Fixed "Performance issues caused by gunshot/chainsaw debris" (#1291)

Fixed "Players can hijack ongoing progress triggers" (#1326)

Fixed "Players who join late won't receive current objective" (#1329)

Fixed rare bug with supply crate UI not closing

Fixed respawn and round starting timers displaying "0 seconds" left

Fixed ruleset validation false positives

Fixed "SKS bayonet hits zombies' bounding box" (#913)

Fixed spectators being able to cast votes

Fixed turned zombies occasionally losing collisions

Fixed zombie AI erroneously looking for cover when failing to chase an enemy

Fixed "Zombies remain frozen for too long after an extraction cam" (#1325)

Changes for mappers and modders:

Added command "ruleset_include", merges new ruleset with active one, replaces values when available

Added entity "ambient_fmod": This entity works like "ambient_generic", but uses FMOD sound system for playback, e.g. for playing several other file formats (such as .ogg)

Added functionality for "including" rulesets, designed for gameplay mutators

Added map-defined spawn density override for "func_zombie_spawn", to fix a bug with it being reset on round restart

Added opt-in support for overriding extraction preview time with camera's Hold Time (#1323)

Added user message "ObjectiveUpdate" for updating objective text without forcing a notification

Added usermessage "MovePointMessage", moves existing point message without updating other properties, takes index and vector coords

Changed "defaultcubemap.vtf" texture

Entity "point_message_multiplayer" text now follows movement parent (#1316)

Fixed "BecomeCrawler" input not working properly on runner zombies

Fixed "BecomeCrawler" input turning kid zombies into crawlers

Fixed "mouseclickimage" not working with legacy main menu buttons

Restored and repaired missing "hand_truck" model that broke compatibility in custom maps

Server-only entities can now have movement parents

VScript: Added CNMRiH_BaseZombie::IsKid() Fixed activator, caller, etc. values not working within RunScriptCode and related inputs Fixed CBaseEntity hooks FireBullets() and ModifyEmitSoundParams() not working Fixed CBasePlayer not deriving from CInfectableCharacter Fixed crash on ObjectiveManager.StartNextObjective() when called during warm-up



Maps

All maps:

Added more watermelons

Compressed pakfiles to reduce installation size

Replaced game text with instructor hints

nmo_broadway

Sparks on the door now turn off when welder usage stops

nmo_brooklyn

Added sound for extinguishable fire on the street

Changed collision behavior for watermelon

Extinguishable fire on the street now deals damage to zombies

Fixed van's enabled hurt trigger in garage

nmo_cleopas

Tweaked clips

nmo_junction

Added delay for propane explosion

Sparks on the door now turn off when welder usage stops

nmo_lakeside

Added delay for propane explosion

Helicopter no longer kills players instantly

nmo_quarantine

Fixed broken street soundscape

Fixed extract chopper not having sound (#1330)

nmo_rockpit

Fixed a few objective item stuck spots near spawn

Fixed a fire truck not casting shadows

Fixed multiple places where objective items could get stuck

Fixed some floating props and brushes

Removed collisions from some small props

Removed unusable supply drop

Reworked the van escape

Tweaked clip brushes

Updated MapHack scripts to work with new .bsp

Various small tweaks

nmo_shelter

Added few instructor hints

Added new objective between lever and final one

Tweaked clips

nmo_suzhou

Fixed god spots behind counter and evac doors in the final area

nmo_underground

Added more light in the motel

Added more spawn points for welder

Changed loop sound in underground area

Fire now doesn't instantly kill players (only if they try to proceed behind it)

Tweaked clips and navigation

nmo_zephyr

Fixed unrealistic reflection for dirt in sewers

nms_arpley

Added hurt trigger for train

nms_campblood

Added back player spawn during evacuation

nms_drugstore

Misc. optimization

nms_favela

Changed extraction, now helicopter arrives before extraction starts in slightly different place

nms_flooded

Added 10 seconds to extraction time

nms_midwest