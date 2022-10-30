 Skip to content

FAREWELL SEN update for 30 October 2022

Hotifx 6

Build 9833100

Patchnotes via Steam Community

+fixed wrong game switch being used
+fixed infinite vending machine exploit
+fixed game crash

Mac version coming soon

