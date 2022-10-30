 Skip to content

Idle Armada update for 30 October 2022

0.14.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9833043 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Make hint at new job unlock a little less vague
  • Fix bug with loading remake in last release

