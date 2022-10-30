 Skip to content

Jettatura update for 30 October 2022

1.0.14 Update Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game Mechanic Fixes

  • Characters from parties that were lost to an unrecoverable game-over state (meaning: fallen into a bottomless pit, drowned, or teleported into solid rock) were still Recoverable if current party is standing in that party's general vicinity of their demise. This wasn't intended and has been fixed.
  • Feeble-age of Rat-Man race has been increased a little bit, so there should no longer be cases of creating a Rat-Man character and then have him dying of old age the first time he takes a nap at the Inn.
  • (???) enemies are now a slightly more bothersome nuisance when using their repertoire of (???)-style attacks.

UI

  • In combat, "ATTACK" will now be displayed as "AMBUSH" if selected party member successfully used Hide the previous round.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2023441
Depot 2023442
