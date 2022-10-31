New map, 中文

Hey Sinners,

You can now diversify your sessions by playing on the

New Map: The Monastery

With 5 tasks and 18 nuns, the Monastery is a bigger map, ideal for 5-8 players

The tasks are more complex, often combining movement with interactions

The underground area is divided into 2 parts

The codes are scattered on the map

I’m looking forward to your feedback, I’ll keep an eye on potential issues and hotfix them asap!

What’s next?

Improve network stability to reduce visible lag, I have a solution in mind that will hopefully reduce this issue by a lot.

Give sinners the ability to signal the matriarch’s position to other sinners when she comes in a range

Add custom graves to the shop that you can buy with coins (maybe ghost skin?)

Add more game options (like the possibility to kill more than 1 nun per night, or disable the bell)

Many of you suggested smaller cool ideas that would be quick to implement, I’ll look into my backlog and prioritize them.

I know that The Matriarch is a bit too powerful now, her being ‘punished’ for choosing a non-Sinner was an idea suggested by many, I want to investigate if that could be a potential solution, I’ll keep you updated!

Happy Halloween!

Cheers,