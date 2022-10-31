New map, 中文

 Skip to content

The Matriarch update for 31 October 2022

Hey Sinners,

You can now diversify your sessions by playing on the

New Map: The Monastery
  • With 5 tasks and 18 nuns, the Monastery is a bigger map, ideal for 5-8 players
  • The tasks are more complex, often combining movement with interactions
  • The underground area is divided into 2 parts
  • The codes are scattered on the map

I’m looking forward to your feedback, I’ll keep an eye on potential issues and hotfix them asap!

What’s next?
  • Improve network stability to reduce visible lag, I have a solution in mind that will hopefully reduce this issue by a lot.
  • Give sinners the ability to signal the matriarch’s position to other sinners when she comes in a range
  • Add custom graves to the shop that you can buy with coins (maybe ghost skin?)
  • Add more game options (like the possibility to kill more than 1 nun per night, or disable the bell)
  • Many of you suggested smaller cool ideas that would be quick to implement, I’ll look into my backlog and prioritize them.

I know that The Matriarch is a bit too powerful now, her being ‘punished’ for choosing a non-Sinner was an idea suggested by many, I want to investigate if that could be a potential solution, I’ll keep you updated!

Happy Halloween!

Cheers,

